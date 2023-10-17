Open Menu

Quaid-e-Azam XI Wins Shaheed-e-Millat Basketball Tournament

Muhammad Rameez Published October 17, 2023 | 07:48 PM

The Quaid-e-Azam XI won the one-day Shaheed-e-Millat Basketball Tournament organized by Karachi Basketball Association at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh by defeating Allama Iqbal XI by 51-42 points

The chief guest of the final was Commissioner Karachi sports Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan while KBBA Secretary Tariq Hussain and other personalities were present on the occasion, said a news release on Tuesday.

In the final, Rana Athar scored 13 points, Taimur Zaheer 10, Abdul Samad 10 and Arbaaz Khan scored 9 points, while from the runner up team Mohsin Riaz scored 14 points, Daniyal Khan Marwat scored 11 points, Anas Azhar and Hasan Ali scored 8.

Amir Sharif, Ashraf Yahya and Rajkumar Lakhwani were the referees while Zaima Khatun, Mumtaz Ahmed, Naeem Ahmed and Usman Khan were the technical officials.

The one-day tournament was sponsored by Mohammad Shakeel Jan, C.E.O of Har Pul Fresh Chai and 4 teams participated in the tournament, with the tournament director being Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi of P.W.D.

