UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rugby Star Burgess Pleads Guilty To Drug-driving, Avoids Jail

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 10:20 AM

Rugby star Burgess pleads guilty to drug-driving, avoids jail

Sydney, May 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Former England dual rugby international Sam Burgess pleaded guilty to driving with an illicit drug in his system, but avoided a conviction in an Australian court Tuesday.

Appearing at Moss Vale Local Court south of Sydney, Burgess was ordered to attend a traffic offender's program and handed fines for driving an unregistered car and for not holding a local licence, according to court documents.

In February, the 32-year-old was stopped by police while driving down a highway about 100 kilometres (60 miles) southwest of Sydney and given a roadside drug test, which he failed.

Burgess spent most of his career in Australia with South Sydney while also playing 24 rugby league matches for England.

He also made a brief code-switch, playing five rugby union Tests for England, including at the 2015 World Cup.

Related Topics

World Police Australia Car Traffic Sydney Moss February 2015 Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

59 minutes ago

MBZUAI welcomes senior delegation from Weizmann In ..

9 hours ago

UAE witnessed outcomes of successful strategies to ..

10 hours ago

Iraq's Balad Air Base Comes Under Rocket Attack - ..

9 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED9.9 bn in market cap in two ses ..

11 hours ago

Elimination of Poverty top priority of governmen ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.