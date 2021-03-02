National Coach and Director, National Cycling Academy, Sardar Nazakat Ali saod that the South Asian Cycling Championship which was to be staged in Pakistan this year, would boost the sport of cycling in the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :National Coach and Director, National Cycling academy, Sardar Nazakat Ali saod that the South Asian Cycling Championship which was to be staged in Pakistan this year, would boost the sport of cycling in the country.

The South Asian Cycling Championship has been allotted to Pakistan but a final verdict on the venue and dates for the championship would be decided as per the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

"Pakistani cyclists are no less than anyone and have made the country proud by winning medals at the international level but the talent here gets wasted due to the lack of resources in the sport," he told APP on Tuesday.

He said the development in the game was not possible without the support of the government and sponsors.

"Sponsors should focus on other sports as well just like cricket," he said.

To a question, Ali said it was a matter of pride for Pakistan to host the South Asian Cycling Championship. "All the credit goes to the President of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), Syed Azhar Ali Shah, who, in these circumstances, supported for holding the South Asian Cycling Championship in Pakistan," he said.

He said the government and sponsors should support PCF in hosting the South Asian Cycling Championship. "Cycling is a centuries-old sport and is even common at the village level. Its competitions should be held at the union level to promote the sport and talent from the grass-roots level," he said.

