UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SA Cycling C'ship To Boost The Sport In Pakistan: Sardar Nazakat

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 04:05 PM

SA Cycling C'ship to boost the sport in Pakistan: Sardar Nazakat

National Coach and Director, National Cycling Academy, Sardar Nazakat Ali saod that the South Asian Cycling Championship which was to be staged in Pakistan this year, would boost the sport of cycling in the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :National Coach and Director, National Cycling academy, Sardar Nazakat Ali saod that the South Asian Cycling Championship which was to be staged in Pakistan this year, would boost the sport of cycling in the country.

The South Asian Cycling Championship has been allotted to Pakistan but a final verdict on the venue and dates for the championship would be decided as per the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

"Pakistani cyclists are no less than anyone and have made the country proud by winning medals at the international level but the talent here gets wasted due to the lack of resources in the sport," he told APP on Tuesday.

He said the development in the game was not possible without the support of the government and sponsors.

"Sponsors should focus on other sports as well just like cricket," he said.

To a question, Ali said it was a matter of pride for Pakistan to host the South Asian Cycling Championship. "All the credit goes to the President of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), Syed Azhar Ali Shah, who, in these circumstances, supported for holding the South Asian Cycling Championship in Pakistan," he said.

He said the government and sponsors should support PCF in hosting the South Asian Cycling Championship. "Cycling is a centuries-old sport and is even common at the village level. Its competitions should be held at the union level to promote the sport and talent from the grass-roots level," he said.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket President Of Pakistan Sports Cycling Azhar Ali All From Government Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Farmers advised to eliminate weeds from Maize crop ..

6 minutes ago

US scientific grow kelp in ocean for bio-fuel ene ..

6 minutes ago

Court convicts man for kidnapping, sexually abusin ..

6 minutes ago

Third Varshavyanka Submarine for Russian Pacific F ..

6 minutes ago

ITC, ADP discuss cooperation opportunities with Ja ..

41 minutes ago

ECP decides to hold Senate Elections in accordance ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.