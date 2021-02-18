UrduPoint.com
SBP Selection Committee Picks Up 43 Hockey Players For Training

Thu 18th February 2021

As per the instructions of Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh, 43 best hockey players were selected from all nine divisions on the basis of their performance in the First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship 2021 on Thursday

These 43 players will be imparted top level training under the coaching of leading trainers. The qualified coaches will further polish their skills so that these young talented players could serve the national team in the future international hockey competitions.

Sports Board Punjab's 5-member selection committee headed by Secretary General Punjab Hockey Association Lt-Col (retd) Asif Naz Khokhar picked up the 43 best players from all nine divisions. Former international player M Rasheed, ex-Deputy Director Sports Shahid Nizami, Divisional Sports Officer Multan Rana Nadeem Anjum and senior hockey coach Rana Khalid Iqbal were the members of the selection committee.

5-member selection committee selected 11 players from Faisalabad division, seven from Lahore, six from Multan, five from Gujranwala, four each from Sahiwal and Bahawalpur, three from Sargodha, two from DG Khan while a single player was chosen from Rawalpindi division.

Following is the list of 43 best players: Goalkeepers: Hamza Shahbaz, Abdur Rahman (Fsbd), Haji Usman (Multan), Faizan (Sahiwal).

Full-backs: Mohammad Usman (Fsbd), Uzair Imran, Absar bin Rauf (Bwp), Sameen Munir (Srgdh), Zohaib Ahsan (DGK), Usman Iftikhar (Multan), Mehran Ali (Rwp).

Halves-back: Mohammad Baqir, Abdul Siddique, Tayyab, Mohammad Danish (Fsbd), Shamoon Sajid (Multan), Hammad Ali, Samiullah (Lhr), Ali Murtaza (Bwp), Sabihul Hasnain, Rafaqat Rafiq (Srgodh), Shahzaib Shaukat (Lhr), Hamza, Abdur Rehman, Ahsan Raza (Gujrwla), Rehman Ali, Raja Arman, Bilal Akram (Sahwl), Akbar Ali, Mohammad Arsal (Multan).

Forwards: Ali Raza, Shahroz Khan, Mohammad Ibraheem, Kamran Aslam (Fsbd), Hannan Shahid, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Amin, Haseeb Masood (Lhr), Mohammad Ahmed (DGK), Ali Murtaza, Ali Raza (Bwp), Bilal Tayyab, Sikandar Shoaib (Gujrwla).

