T20 World Cup: Pakistani squad will fly to UAE on Oct 15

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2021) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday schedule for the departure of national team to the UAE for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad will leave for the country on October 15 via a chartered flight.

According to the details, the players taking part into the National T20 World Cup will move from one bubble to another after the completion of the event.

The much-awaited World Cup will begin on October 17 while the final will be played on November 14.

All the members of the national team's support staff will gather in Lahore on October 8 and will be quarantined for seven days at a local hotel in Lahore.

Vernon Philander, bowling consultant, will arrive in Pakistan on October 7 and will join the squad in the UAE to fly to the UAE. The reports said that batting consultant Matthew Hayden will join the national squad in the UAE. The family of the all the members of the national squad can also fly with them to the UAE. The support staff members for the national team is yet to be announced.

The Sources said that the cricket board has decided to appoint Saqlain Mushtaq as head of the support staff.

They said that Saqlain Mushtaq, fielding coach Abdul Majeed and strength and conditioning Coach Drix Simon will also fly with the team to the bio-secure bubble in the UAE.

Pakistan's squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup:

Babar Azam (captain)

Shadab Khan (vice-captain)

Asif Ali

Azam Khan (wicketkeeper)

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Imad Wasim

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hasnain

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Sohaib Maqsood

According to the sources, the changes, however, are expected in the national squad as some players selected for T20 World showed dismal performance in the National T20 Cup. They said that former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is likely to be selected for the squad while Azam Khan and Sohaib Maqsood are likely to be dropped. Mohammad Hasnain has also dim chances for his place in the squad due to his performance in National T20 Cup.