Open Menu

Texas Rangers Capture First World Series Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 02, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Texas Rangers capture first World Series title

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Texas Rangers captured the World Series for the first time in the team's 63-year history on Wednesday, defeating Arizona 5-0 to complete a historic playoff championship run.

Marcus Semien's two-run home run, a run-scoring Mitch Garver single and a pivotal ninth-inning Diamondbacks error produced the runs that enabled Texas to win Major League Baseball's best-of-seven final by 4-1.

"It's just emotional," Semien said. "Everything I have ever worked for is for this moment."

Texas went undefeated in 11 contests on the road away from their suburban Dallas home ballpark, capped by sweeping three games in Phoenix over the Diamondbacks.

The Rangers, who began as the Washington Senators in 1961 before relocating to Texas in 1972, had reached the World Series in 2010 and 2011, losing first to San Francisco and then St. Louis.

The D-backs suffered their first World Series defeat, having won the 2001 crown in their only prior appearance.

Arizona pitcher Zac Gallen kept Texas hitless through six innings, the 28-year-old US right-hander baffling the same batters who blasted out 11 runs on 11 hits the night before.

But the Rangers pounced for a run on three hits in the seventh inning and scored four more in the ninth to secure the crown.

Related Topics

World Rangers Washington Road San Francisco Same Phoenix St. Louis Dallas From

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference of Pre-COP programme on Susta ..

9 minutes ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakista ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakistan-New Zealand clash

38 minutes ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable ene ..

DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable energy with German delegation

39 minutes ago
 ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard ..

ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard Al Thahab Award&#039;

39 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lank ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

51 minutes ago
 Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirm ..

Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirming UAE&#039;s global leadersh ..

54 minutes ago
Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extort ..

Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extortion, harboring fugitives

1 hour ago
 Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks tod ..

Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks today in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jord ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jordan at Wahat Al Karama

11 hours ago
 BREAKING: UAE President directs provision of treat ..

BREAKING: UAE President directs provision of treatment of 1,000 Palestinian chil ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports