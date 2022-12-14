Training camp for wrestlers begins

Training camp of Sindh wrestling team consisting of 24 wrestlers to participate in Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Sports Wrestling League has started at Sindh Agricultural University, Tandojam.

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Training camp of Sindh wrestling team consisting of 24 wrestlers to participate in Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth sports Wrestling League has started at Sindh Agricultural University, Tandojam.

Muhammad Hussain has been appointed as camp commandant and head coach of the training camp, said a news release on Wednesday.

The wrestlers from Larkana, Sukkur, Benazirabad, Hyderabad and Karachi are included in the training camp.

In the National League, 24 wrestlers from Sindh will participate in ten different categories, among the players are Muhammad Waseem, Shayan Mehdi 57 kg weight category, Ziaullah, Abdul Sami 61 kg, Shoaib Khan, Aamir Ali, 65 kg, Muhammad Hamza Abdul Sami, 70 kg, Muhammad Sami, Hasan Raza 74 kg, Umar Farooq, Gul Azam 79 kg, Sajawal Khan, Muhammad Ishaq 86 kg, Muhaiur Rahman, Talha Daniyal 92 kg, Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Muhammad Asjad Wasim 97 kg.

And Mohammad Musa, Zafar Ali will represent Sindh in 125 plus kg weight categories, four wrestlers have been kept in stand-bys, they include Mumtaz Ali, Sohail Abbas Aqeel Sarwar and Faisal Shabbir.

While the management include Anwar Hussain Khanzada Manager, Muhammad Rafiq Assistant Manager, Muhammad Hussain Head Coach, Muhammad Iqbal Coach, Sher Zaman, Ashiq Hussain Assistant Coaches.

The selected team will leave for Lahore to participate in the National Wrestling League.

which will start from December 16 under the auspices of Nari University and with the support of Higher education Commission (HEC).

Teams from all the provinces and Islamabad will participate in the Wrestling League.