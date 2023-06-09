University of Lahore bag Pink Games archery title

The competitions of the First Pink Games 2023 continued at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex here on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):The competitions of the First Pink Games 2023 continued at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex here on Friday.

In Pink Games archery event, University of Lahore (UoL) with 642 points out of 1080 points got first position while Punjab University secured second position with 354/1080 points followed by UVAS. University of Management and Technology (UMT) and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) finished 4th and 5th respectively in the archery event.

Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and University of Lahore (UoL) reached the final of Pink Games basketball event at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Friday.

LCWU defeated Kinnaird College by 62-48 in the first semifinal while University of Lahore (UoL) edged out Punjab University (PU) by 33-30 in the second semifinal clash.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail has congratulated the University of Lahore (UoL) team for winning Pink Games archery title. He appreciated the game skills of top teams of archery event.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan and Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser watched the exciting competitions at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Following are the results of other events: Athletics 400m: 1st Sunaina Musawwar (PU), 2nd Mahnoor (Superior), 3rd Amtal Rehman (LCWU).

800m: 1st Sunaina Musawwar (PU), 2nd Kashaf Siddiq (LCWU), 3rd Rida (Superior) 100x4m: 1st Sitara, Nadia, Malaika, Sunaina (PU), Amtal, Sunaina, Iram, Kashaf (LCWU), Rida, Amrah, Aysha, Mahnoor (Superior) Long jump: 1st Amtal (LCWU), 2nd Mahnoor (Superior), 3rd Sitara (PU) Discus throw: 1st Warda (PU), 2nd Jannat (Superior), 3rd Sana Khalid (LCWU) Javelin throw: 1st Yusra (GCU), 2nd Noor (PU), 3rd Mausooma (LCWU).

Cricket: Pink Games cricket match was played at Punjab Stadium on Thursday night.

University of Management and Technology (UMT) 78 defeated FJMU 72 by six runs. UMT girls while playing first scored 78 runs and in reply FJMU managed 72 run.

Table tennis: In Pink Games table tennis event, UMT defeated University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences by 3-0 in the first table tennis pre-quarter final match. In the first quarter-final of table tennis, Punjab University defeated Fatima Jinnah Medical University by 3-0.

In the second quarter-final, Kinnaird College University defeated King Edward Medical University by 3-0 while University of Lahore defeated University of Management and Technology University by 3-0 in the third quarter-final.

Badminton: In Pink Games badminton event, Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) defeated King Edward Medical University (KEMU) by 3-0.

In the first singles, Hafsa Shehbaz (FJMU) defeated Maryam Javed (KEMU) 21-6 and 21-9.

In the first doubles, Hafsa Shehbaz and Sara (FJMU) defeated Maryam Faisal and Faiza Qamber (KEMU) 21-3 and 21-2.

In the second singles, Sara Naqshband (FJMU) defeated Maryam Faisal (KEMU) 21-10 and 21-15.

In the second match of the badminton event, Punjab University (PU) defeated University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) by 3-0.

In the first singles, Zainab Azam (PU) defeated Khansa Fatima (UVAS) 21-10 and 21-12.

In the first doubles, Khadija and Faryal (PU) defeated Khansa and Urooj (UVAS) 21-6 and 21-8.

In the second singles, Khadija (PU) defeated Urooj (UVAS) 21-12 and 21-15.

In the third match of the badminton event, University of Lahore (UoL) defeated Kinnaird College University (KCU) by 3-0 in the third match of the Pink Games Badminton event.

Muqaddas Liaqat (UoL) beat Khadija Fatima (KCU) by 21-11 and 21-12 in the first Singles match.

Muqaddas and Maria (UoL) beat Khadija Fatima and Khadija Asim (KCU) by 21-14 and 21-9 in the first Doubles match.

Maria (UoL) beat Khadija Asim (KCU) by 14-21, 21-14 and 21-9 in the second Singles match.

Hockey:In the hockey event, LCWU and Punjab University got walkovers due to the absence of their opposite teams.