UoCP Wins All Pakistan Inter-University Men Hockey C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 23, 2023 | 06:10 PM

UoCP wins All Pakistan Inter-University Men Hockey C'ship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :University of Central Punjab clinched the trophy after defeating strong University of the Punjab in the final of the All Pakistan Inter-University Men Hockey Championship played under the aegis of the Directorate of Sports, Islamia College University Peshawar, here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director General Sports, Khalid Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. Olympians Muhammad Usman and Kashif Ahmad, Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association Haji Hidayat Ullah, Field Judge Zia Ur Rehman, former hockey star Mujahid Mana, Engr Aurangzeb, a senior alumina of Islamia College University Peshawar, and Director sports and Organizing Secretary Ali Hoti were also present.

University of Central Punjab (UoCP), Lahore played an excellent game but conceded an early goal, when Punjab University took the lead through center striker Yasir Ali on the field attempt.

The early goal lead kept built pressure on UoCP team but their players played well and soon Rana Danish slammed in a beautiful goal on the penalty corner in the first quarter of the final.

It was the second quarter when Rana Danish scored another goal on the penalty corner making the tally 2-1.

In the fourth and last quarters Mudassar Ali and Mohammad Arsal scored one goal each in the 57th and 58th minutes to guide UoCP to 4-1 victory against Punjab University.

In the match to decide the third position, Government College University Faisalabad defeated NUML Islamabad by 7-0.

Faisalabad's Usman Rehman scored three goals while Mohsin, Mohammad Nadeem scored one goal each and Rohail scored two goals in the final moments of the game. NUML after conceding seven goals did not match up to the pressure built by Government College University Faisalabad.

At the end, Khalid Khan along with Muhammad Usman and Kashif Ahmad awarded cash prizes of Rs 90,000 to the winner team, Rs 72,000 to the runners-up and Rs 54000 to third position holders. A total of 11 universities participated in the championship.

