Usman Club clinches DC South Basketball championship trophy

Usman Basketball Club clinched the Deputy Commissioner South Basketball Championship 2023 trophy after defeating Arambagh Club in grand finale at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Courts in Arambagh here

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Usman Basketball Club clinched the Deputy Commissioner South Basketball Championship 2023 trophy after defeating Arambagh Club in grand finale at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Courts in Arambagh here.

The championship, organized by the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) in collaboration with Sindh Olympic and the Alliance of Markets Arambagh, showcased outstanding basketball prowess.

In the enthralling final against traditional rivals Arambagh Club, Usman Club showcased exceptional skills, securing a 61-51 victory. Shaf Khan led the charge with 22 points, supported by Hamza Khawaja with 18 points, and Mubarz Ahmed and Ijaz Ahmed contributing 8 points each. For the runners-up, Daniyal Marwat scored 15 points, Hasan Ali added 14 points, and Mustafaul Haq contributed 12 points.

Mubarz Ahmed received the title of the best player of the championship, while Shaf Khan earned the distinction of the player of the final. Dia Shahid was acknowledged as the best player of the girls' event. The final was officiated by referees Zahid Malik, Tariq Hussain, and Muhammad Ashraf, with technical duties handled by Zaima Khatun, Naeem Ahmed, and Zawal Faqar Abbas Khan.

Deputy Commissioner South Captain Altaf Hussain Sario graced the occasion as the chief guest and distributed cash and prizes among the winners and top performers. The prize distribution ceremony, presided over by Asif Gulfam, saw emerging players awards presented to Usman Haider Khan of BVS Parsi school and Abdul Rahman of Bahria School Karsaz. A special award was bestowed upon Daniyal Khan Marwat of Habib Public School.