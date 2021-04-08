Video showing Pakistani team celebrating victory goes viral

(@fidahassanain)

Paced Haris Rauf was seen dancing with the hotel staff who had joined the team in the celebrations.

CENTURION: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2021) A video clip went viral on social media, showing the team celebrating their victory with the “hotel staff in the biosecure bubble they were living in”.

As the video went viral many believed that the team had violated the biosecure bubble. But it was confirmed later that the team was celebrating its victory with the hotel staff and were part of the biosecure bubble.

Pakistan on Wednesday defeated South Africa in the series decider and became the second country to secure more than one ODI series win against the Proteas in their home conditions.

Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam had led Pakistani team to victory by their great performance.

South Africa could not chase Pakistan's total of 320 for seven as Pakistani bowlers especially left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz did a strong attack. Nawaz took three wickets.

Batsman Kyle Verreynne (62) and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo (54) put on 108 off 100 balls for the sixth wicket but both were dismissed in the space of seven balls. South Africa was bowled out for 292.

Pakistan also jumped to 2nd place in the ICC World Cup Super League points table after 2-1 win against South Africa.