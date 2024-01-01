Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2023) Australian cricketer David Warner has declared his retirement from One Day International (ODI) cricket at the age of 37. This move comes after his recent announcement of retirement from test cricket just before the ongoing series against Pakistan.

Expressing his comfort with the decision, Warner stated that stepping away from ODI cricket would not only open up opportunities for emerging players but also provide him with greater flexibility to participate in overseas franchise cricket. The seasoned cricketer, who has been a prominent figure in the Indian Premier League for 14 seasons, highlighted the appeal of playing in various T20 leagues.

Warner emphasized that while bidding farewell to ODI cricket, he remains open to the possibility of representing Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy if the team requires his services.

He stated, "I know there's a Champions Trophy coming up. If I'm playing decent cricket in two years' time and I'm around and they need someone, I'm going to be available."

The Australian opener is set to play his 112th and final test match in his hometown of Sydney on Wednesday, marking the conclusion of an illustrious international career. With a total of 161 ODI matches under his belt, Warner has amassed 6,932 runs, securing his position as the sixth-highest run-scorer in Australian ODI history. His retirement signifies the end of an era in Australian cricket, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered by cricket enthusiasts worldwide.