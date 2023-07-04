LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan women cricketers will attend the skills camp scheduled to take place in Lahore and Karachi from July 5 to 17.

The first phase of the skills camp will take place at the National cricket academy in Lahore from July 5 to 9, where 20 players from Lahore and adjoining areas, will take part, providing them with a platform to showcase their skills and abilities.

Following the completion of the five-day Lahore leg, the focus will shift to Karachi as Hanif Muhammad High Performance Centre will be the venue for the camp from July 13 to 17.

The players for the Karachi camp will be announced in due course.

The women's skills camp will feature a series of intensive training sessions, led by the Pakistan women's team support staff. Players will have the opportunity to sharpen their skills, receive valuable guidance, and exhibit their capabilities through various practice matches and scenarios.

The selectors and coaching staff will closely evaluate the participants to identify those who display exceptional talent, technical proficiency, and a competitive spirit.

The following is the list of invited players: Lahore (5 to 9 July) – Aliya Riaz, Amber Kainat, Anam Amin, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Dua Majid, Fatima Khan, Ghulam Fatima, Gul Feroza, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar Coaching staff – Mark Coles (head coach), Taufeeq Umar (batting coach), Saleem Jaffer (bowing coach), Mauhtashim Rashid (fielding coach), Zubair Ahmed (analyst), Rifat Asghar Gill (physiotherapist)and Asfand Khan (strength and conditioning coach) .