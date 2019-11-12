13,000 young people undergo e-Rozgar training

Punjab government's free e-Rozgar training initiative is emerging as a worthwhile platform to equip youth with some earning skills

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab government 's free e-Rozgar training initiative is emerging as a worthwhile platform to equip youth with some earning skills.

So far, 13,000 youngsters had undergone e-Rozgar training and they were able to earn Rs 180 million on the whole, e-Rozgar trainer Waqar Tayyab said.

The initiative was a joint venture of Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and the Youth Affairs Department.

Tayyab said freelancing was emerging as an important source of earning and Multan youth could benefit from it by getting free admission at e-Rozgar NFC Multan centre. Thousands of unemployed youngsters were able to improve their financial conditions and were supporting their families by virtue of the programme.

The youngsters could apply online for admissions to secure a seat for themselves out of total 300 seats, allocated for Multan e-Rozgar centre.