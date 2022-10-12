MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Angola could send its first astronaut into space with Russia's help, but it is too early to talk about a specific date, Angolan Telecommunications Minister Mario Oliveira said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Yes, it is possible, there are a lot of young people in Angola who are getting education in this sphere," Oliveira said, when asked if Angola could send its first cosmonaut into space with the help of Russia.

"Angola has also embarked on the path of developing and exploring space. As we know, anything can happen in this sphere, so, yes, I can't say when, but it is quite possible," he said.

On Wednesday, Oliveira will be present at the launch of the Angosat 2 satellite, built in Russia for Angola, from the Baikonur space center.