UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahria University Signs MoU With Telenor Pakistan

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 11:48 PM

Bahria University signs MoU with Telenor Pakistan

Bahria University (BU) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telenor Pakistan to develop a strong linkage between the varsity and telecommunication sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ):Bahria University (BU) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telenor Pakistan to develop a strong linkage between the varsity and telecommunication sector.

The partnership would enable the students to avail guidance and support of Telenor Pakistan for their practical projects and research areas of IOT (Internet of things), Cloud Services and Data Sciences, said a press release.

Broad areas of the agreement also included free usage of IOT platforms of Telenor Pakistan by BU students and researchers, special access to Alibaba cloud services and applied research opportunities at Telenor Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Rector, BU, Rear Admiral Habib ur Rehman HI (M) emphasized the need for opening all avenues for promotion of potential researchers and enabling them to apply their academic knowledge in practical projects.

BU, he said has taken the initiative to facilitate its students by using modern technologies and industrial practices, adding that the agreement would help the students to get hands on practical experience from top professionals.

The management of the University is endeavoring hard to promote linkages with corporate world and Research and Development Organizations for the purpose of achieving its vision and mission as well as for scientific cooperation in the fields of mutual interests, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet World Telenor From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

PTI govt ready to hold talks with opposition: Gove ..

10 minutes ago

President briefs dignitaries about Kashmir issue, ..

10 minutes ago

Syria's Kurdish Units to Be Pushed Back From 18-Mi ..

12 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey Adopt Memorandum on Situation in Sy ..

12 minutes ago

National T-20 cup: Northern to play Khyber Pakhtun ..

12 minutes ago

FIEDMC allocates Rs.2.5 bln for development of M-3 ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.