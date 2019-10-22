Bahria University signs MoU with Telenor Pakistan

Bahria University (BU) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telenor Pakistan to develop a strong linkage between the varsity and telecommunication sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ):Bahria University (BU) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telenor Pakistan to develop a strong linkage between the varsity and telecommunication sector.

The partnership would enable the students to avail guidance and support of Telenor Pakistan for their practical projects and research areas of IOT (Internet of things), Cloud Services and Data Sciences, said a press release.

Broad areas of the agreement also included free usage of IOT platforms of Telenor Pakistan by BU students and researchers, special access to Alibaba cloud services and applied research opportunities at Telenor Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Rector, BU, Rear Admiral Habib ur Rehman HI (M) emphasized the need for opening all avenues for promotion of potential researchers and enabling them to apply their academic knowledge in practical projects.

BU, he said has taken the initiative to facilitate its students by using modern technologies and industrial practices, adding that the agreement would help the students to get hands on practical experience from top professionals.

The management of the University is endeavoring hard to promote linkages with corporate world and Research and Development Organizations for the purpose of achieving its vision and mission as well as for scientific cooperation in the fields of mutual interests, he added.