MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The payload adapters and separation systems for the Russian space rockets Soyuz will be produced in Sweden, Russia's Glavkosmos (GK) Launch Service operator of commercial launchers said in a press release on Friday.

According to GK Launch Service's website, the company has signed a long-term purchase agreement with RUAG Space, a Swiss company with a growing international presence that develops and manufactures products for satellites and launch vehicles.

"RUAG Space will supply Payload Adapters and Separation systems for the Soyuz-2 family of launchers," the press release read. "This long-term contract is for multiple launches using a RUAG Space separation system and payload adapter. The products are produced in the RUAG Space facility in Linköping, Sweden."

The leadership of both companies has welcomed the agreement, with RUAG Space's Executive Vice President Peter Guggenbach saying that "With this contract, we further deepen our existing partnership with GK Launch Services and Soyuz.

" CEO Alexander Serkin of GK Launch Services, in turn, was quoted as saying that the cooperation will enable them to "deliver major products for our customers."

Separation systems ensure that satellite and rocket remain securely attached to one another during the flight into space and that valuable payloads are then released into orbit with precision.

The Soyuz rockets operated by the Russian state space agency Roscosmos are at the moment the only means to transport astronauts to the International Space Station. The Soyuz-2 family of launchers is a modernized and more eco-friendly version of their predecessor.