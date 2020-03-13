UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Components For Russia's Soyuz Rockets To Be Produced In Sweden - Glavkosmos

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 03:12 PM

Components for Russia's Soyuz Rockets to Be Produced in Sweden - Glavkosmos

The payload adapters and separation systems for the Russian space rockets Soyuz will be produced in Sweden, Russia's Glavkosmos (GK) Launch Service operator of commercial launchers said in a press release on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The payload adapters and separation systems for the Russian space rockets Soyuz will be produced in Sweden, Russia's Glavkosmos (GK) Launch Service operator of commercial launchers said in a press release on Friday.

According to GK Launch Service's website, the company has signed a long-term purchase agreement with RUAG Space, a Swiss company with a growing international presence that develops and manufactures products for satellites and launch vehicles.

"RUAG Space will supply Payload Adapters and Separation systems for the Soyuz-2 family of launchers," the press release read. "This long-term contract is for multiple launches using a RUAG Space separation system and payload adapter. The products are produced in the RUAG Space facility in Linköping, Sweden."

The leadership of both companies has welcomed the agreement, with RUAG Space's Executive Vice President Peter Guggenbach saying that "With this contract, we further deepen our existing partnership with GK Launch Services and Soyuz.

" CEO Alexander Serkin of GK Launch Services, in turn, was quoted as saying that the cooperation will enable them to "deliver major products for our customers."

Separation systems ensure that satellite and rocket remain securely attached to one another during the flight into space and that valuable payloads are then released into orbit with precision.

The Soyuz rockets operated by the Russian state space agency Roscosmos are at the moment the only means to transport astronauts to the International Space Station. The Soyuz-2 family of launchers is a modernized and more eco-friendly version of their predecessor.

Related Topics

Russia Company Vehicles Sweden Family Agreement Satellites

Recent Stories

Pakistan Post takes innovative initiatives to meet ..

2 minutes ago

Automatic insulin pumps changes lives of people wi ..

30 seconds ago

Olympic javelin champion Dana Zatopkova dies at 97 ..

3 minutes ago

Health Directorates arranges medical camp in Khybe ..

3 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather predicted for KP

3 minutes ago

Update: HBL PSL 2020 to continue as planned

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.