Dubai, Abu Dhabhi witness suspension in Internet Services

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14, 2020) The internet services have come to an halt in some cities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), leaving hundreds of users in trouble, the sources said here on Saturday.

The reason as to why the Internet service experienced suspension is not known till writing of these lines. However, the citizens, especially the residents of Dubai and Abu Dhabi are worried over blockage of the internet services.

“The users of Du Company are anxious as internet service is not functioning properly at many places in the UAE,” the sources said.

The posts are also pouring in on many other websites running slow due to the blockage of the internet services in the UAE.

The company, however, responded to its users through its official Twitter account, saying that was an issue of global cable cut and the team is working on it. The company said sorry that they would update its users within next three hours.

According to the Gulf news, the residents of Dubai and Abu Dhabi got affected due to suspension in internet services.