WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The Office of the US Trade Representative said that it has concluded that France's Digital Services Tax discriminates against American companies.

"The US Trade Representative has completed the first segment of its investigation under section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 and concluded that France's Digital Services Tax (DST) discriminates against US companies," the release said on Monday.

The USTR, the release added, is soliciting public comment on a proposal to impose potential duties on $2.4 billion in French products.