Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 07:24 PM

Infinix Officially Announced S5 Pro, 40MP Pop-up Selfie Camera Smartphone

Infinix the leading smartphone brand, in a short period of time, has become a household name in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020) Infinix the leading smartphone brand, in a short period of time, has become a household name in Pakistan. With one of the most sought after and affordable smartphones portfolio, the brand has been providing premium quality mobile phones across the globe. The latest addition to this list is the Infinix S5 pro pop-up selfie camera smartphone priced at PKR 26,999 for (6GB/128GB) and 22,999 (4GB/64GB) that is set to be open for pre-booking from March 27th on Daraz.pk.

With the S5 Pro, Infinix is setting a new standard for photography enthusiasts by giving them a complete package of 40MP Pop up selfie and 48MP triple rear camera. It also offers a full-HD+ display, 4,000mAh battery large battery& two ram variants 6GB and 4GB respectively. The S5 Prohas a 6.

53-inch FHD+ display screen and three most attractive colour options Forest Green, Bolivia Blue, and Violet.

Talking about this innovative device, CEO of Infinix Pakistan Mr. Joe Hu said, “Today we are introducing a new member to the Infinix S5 family, Infinix S5 Pro with huge camera upgrades. I am sure that upon the continuous love of our consumers for Infinix S series in Pakistan, it will be another top pick by our customers.”
Infinix S5 Pro will be available for pre-booking starting March 27th packed with the latest features and powerful battery in three attractive colours; Forest Green, Bolivia Blue, and Violet. The company manufactures its devices at its local facility in the country, and the new product will be available for pre-booking through Daraz.pk.

