OPPO Launches All-round Flagship Find X2 Pro with Industry-leading Screen in Pakistan

OPPO today unveiled its most anticipated smartphone, Find X2 Pro that delivers an all-round powerful camera experience and battery life, with one of the most advanced screens in the industry.With a customized Sony sensor IMX689, the Find X2 Pro brings users an upgraded all-round photography and video experience that transforms the way we capture life’s important moments

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020) OPPO today unveiled its most anticipated smartphone, Find X2 Pro that delivers an all-round powerful camera experience and battery life, with one of the most advanced screens in the industry.With a customized Sony sensor IMX689, the Find X2 Pro brings users an upgraded all-round photography and video experience that transforms the way we capture life’s important moments.

Catering to local consumer needs, Find X2 Pro empowers users to live their lives more efficiently on-the-go. The device is equipped with a 120Hz QHD+ Ultra Vision screen, an all-round ultra-vision-camera system, the industry’s fastest 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging technology and the most advanced Snapdragon 865. The Find X2 Pro is also the first mobile phone to support all-pixel omnidirectional focus and up to 12bit photo capturing.

"To deliver a holistic experience to our users, OPPO is constantly innovating all aspects of our products - from screen, photography, charging, battery life, and design. The clear, smooth, and professional display of the OPPO Find X2 Pro sets a new standard for flagship smartphones, bringing mobile interaction and display experience to a new level." said George Long, CEO, OPPO Pakistan, AED.

120Hz QHD+ professional display improves all-round visual experience

Find X2 Pro is equipped with an OPPO customized 120Hz QHD+ Ultra Vision Screen with more than one billion variations of color display capabilities, bringing a visual revolution in resolution, color, refresh rate and brightness. With a resolution of 3168 * 1440, 513 ppi, ultra-low screen reflectivity and a maximum screen brightness of up to 1200nit, it creates a clear and comfortable display in any environment.

The device is professionally calibrated in screen color before leaving the factory, making the colors rich, accurate, and comparable to a professional display. The Find X2 Pro screen quality has received A+ rating from DisplayMate, as a third-party professional display testing institution and has set 12 smartphone display performance records.

In addition, with the 240Hz high touch sampling rate, the Find X2 Pro screen significantly improves picture smoothness, and achieves more agile and accurate operation feedback.

A premium display naturally demands higher quality content. Find X2 Pro is equipped with O1 Ultra Vision Engine with a built-in independent display chip to enhance video quality performance.

Equipped with the O1 Ultra Vision Engine, the Find X2 Pro supports Motion Clear and HDR video enhancement. The Motion Clear can increase the frame of online video and sports broadcasts[1] with frame rates below 30 fps to 60 fps or even 120 fps. This makes the video play smoother, and minimizes motion jitter and stepped contours.

The Find X2 Pro has built in powerful audio performance, equipped with high-power dual speakers and Dolby Atmos. It can intelligently match application scenarios - such as music, movies and games - to bring users an immersive entertainment experience.

Versatile and professional Ultra Vision Camera System

Find X2 Pro is equipped with a triple-camera combination, 48MP wide-angle lens + 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 13MP telephoto lens, whilst supporting 10x hybrid zoom.

The Find X2 Pro wide-angle camera (main camera) adopts a customized flagship sensor. The Sony IMX689 has the largest sensor size among all 48MP mobile camera sensors in the industry. The powerful image sensor combined with dual native ISO technology and f/1.7 large aperture, delivers powerful lowlight shooting capabilities.

The Find X2 Pro is the first smartphone to support All Pixel Omni-directional PDAF, with capability of achieving 100% pixel focusing and omnidirectional focusing.

Find X2 Pro is equipped with a second-generation 10x hybrid zoom. The brand new OIS driver chip, combined with image multi-focus fusion technology and an ultra-resolution algorithm, can ensure the consistency of color and white balance when switching between three cameras. This makes the zooming process more natural and smoother. Users can easily switch the zoom between the three cameras to shoot at a short distance of 3cm and achieve a maximum 60x zoom. The Ultra Night Mode can cover all focal lengths with a maximum zoom of 60x, easily facilitating telephoto night shoots. A maximum of 30x smooth zooming is also achievable on video shooting.

Find X2 Pro is equipped with Ultra Steady Video Pro and the Ultra Steady Video. Based on the 48MP and 120° ultra-wide-angle lens, with the brand-new upgraded image stabilization algorithm, users can easily capture a wide-angle motion picture.

Find X2 Pro not only supports 4K 60fps video shooting, but also supports Live HDR video recording. By integrating 10bit video recording, the pixel-level real-time grading exposure and video color calibration, the Find X2 Pro can make the highlights and shadows in backlit scenes clearer and deliver a more textured video effect.

The pain point for consumers to create high quality content with smartphones is not only with how to shoot, but also to edit and share more easily. That is why the Find X2 Pro is also equipped with the video editing tool Soloop. It integrates fun recording, easy editing and quick sharing, so users can edit amazing videos and share personal stories with just one click.

Powerful performance and appearance: on the inside and out

Find X2 Pro is one of the first mobile phones to be equipped with Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform. This guarantees a seamless user experience.

Find X2 Pro support the new-generation UFS 3.0 + TW + HPB, which greatly improves the sequential write speed and random write speed after long periods of use. Based on OPPO Lab test data, the sequential read and write speeds increased by more than 100% and random write speeds increased by 16.8%

Super-fast charging technology

In terms of battery life, Find X2 Pro adopts 4200mAh and 4260mAh batteries respectively. It is equipped with industry-leading 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge. This is the fastest and safest charging technology in the mobile phone industry. SuperVOOC 2.0 can fully charge the Find X2 Pro in just 38 minutes.

Simple and sophisticated design

The Find X2 Pro adopts a front and back sleek double-curve body design. The front of Find X2 Pro is covered with Corning Gorilla's sixth-generation glass panel. The advanced COP packaging technology and the 67.8° curved surface design create a visually borderless effect, making the phone round and smooth to touch.

In addition to gradient glass, the Find X2 Pro adopts a new premium-quality material that is ceramics. It is an innovative interpretation of ceramics with a fresh touch and visual experience.

ColorOS 7.1 debuts to global users

As OPPO’s latest iteration of its customized Android 10-based operating system, ColorOS 7.1 delivers a lightweight visual approach that simplifies the user interface, with a more intuitive animation system, and refined sound effects, allowing users to focus more on their content.

In addition to icon customization, ColorOS 7.1 specially adapted Dark Mode to the top 200 popular third-party apps, opening up a superb reading experience in all-day conditions, whilst simultaneously improving battery life by 38%.

ColorOS 7.1 caters to more intuitive interactions. For example, the new weather-adaptive alarm automatically adjusts alarm sounds to the weather, while an upgraded haptic design helps deliver clearer, crisper touch response sounds and a more realistic touch experience.

Driven by its UI-First concept, ColorOS developed a set of tech solutions that helps develop a faster and more seamless Find X2 Pro. Anti-fragmentation reduces backend memory fragmentation, while decreasing app termination and lagging by 93%. By anticipating and learning user habits over time, the Priority Management technology intelligently closes applications that users do not use regularly, increasing the utilization of system RAM by 40%, and the average system response by 30%. ColorOS 7.1 also boosts touch response and app launch speed, and ensures no latency even after long-term use.

OPPO understands the importance of privacy protection and always prioritizes the security of user data. Personal information protection allows users to shield their information from third-party apps. Private Safe transfers photos, videos, audio, and other documents to a secure “zone” in the storage folder, blocking access by apps. In addition, Payment Protection ensures financial security by scanning the payment environment within the system and apps, while App Lock encrypts apps, requiring either a passcode or a fingerprint scan for access.

ColorOS 7.1 also comes with customized features for the Find X2 Pro users, including an AI-adaptive Eye Protection System that adjusts screen temperature and brightness. In addition, Wireless Printing, Text Scanner, and Multi-user Mode bring users improved efficiency for daily life and work.

Prices and marketing schedules





Find X2 Pro with 12GB RAM + 512GB ROM, in black ceramic is priced at PKR 179,999.