PSEB to set up 40 technology parks across the country

Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) is currently running 14 software technology parks, while in next phase another 40 parks would be setup in different cities including Faisalabad, said Mr. Muhammad Akbar Senior Manager Infrastructure PSEB in a meeting held here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) is currently running 14 software technology parks, while in next phase another 40 parks would be setup in different cities including Faisalabad, said Mr. Muhammad Akbar Senior Manager Infrastructure PSEB in a meeting held here on Saturday.

During meeting with President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ihtesham Javed,Muhammad Akbar explained in detail the performance of software technology parks already operating in Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi and told that Ministry plans to set up 40 new parks in next phase.

He said that the government was making hectic efforts to develop Information Technology (I.T) and in this connection basic and fundamental structure was being provided to the Information Technology companies.

"It will help our young educated people to develop and export software to the growing global markets", he said and added that Faisalabad has potential to develop full-fledged I.T industry and the ministry of I.

T is streamlining its policies to further develop this sector at the grass root level."It would also be used to create maximum and new jobs opportunities in the country", he added.

Hafiz Ihtasham Javed appreciated the efforts of the government for the development of this sector and said that FCCI has allocated a floor in FCCI Complex for the establishment of Techno Park. "Ministry of I.T should provide necessary facilities to make it fully functional", he said and added that it will not only help newly passed out students to immediately start their work and contribute their role in the export of much needed software programs for different sectors.

President FCCI particularly appreciated the efforts of Major (R) Shahnawaz-ul-Hassan, Engineer Rizwan Ashraf and Mr. Muzammil Sultan for the development of I.T industry in Faisalabad and said that FCCI will fully cooperate with Pakistan Software Export Board to enhance the export of IT related innovative programs and earn much needed precious foreign exchange for the country.