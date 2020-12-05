UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSEB To Set Up 40 Technology Parks Across The Country

Daniyal Sohail 57 seconds ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 02:43 PM

PSEB to set up 40 technology parks across the country

Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) is currently running 14 software technology parks, while in next phase another 40 parks would be setup in different cities including Faisalabad, said Mr. Muhammad Akbar Senior Manager Infrastructure PSEB in a meeting held here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) is currently running 14 software technology parks, while in next phase another 40 parks would be setup in different cities including Faisalabad, said Mr. Muhammad Akbar Senior Manager Infrastructure PSEB in a meeting held here on Saturday.

During meeting with President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ihtesham Javed,Muhammad Akbar explained in detail the performance of software technology parks already operating in Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi and told that Ministry plans to set up 40 new parks in next phase.

He said that the government was making hectic efforts to develop Information Technology (I.T) and in this connection basic and fundamental structure was being provided to the Information Technology companies.

"It will help our young educated people to develop and export software to the growing global markets", he said and added that Faisalabad has potential to develop full-fledged I.T industry and the ministry of I.

T is streamlining its policies to further develop this sector at the grass root level."It would also be used to create maximum and new jobs opportunities in the country", he added.

Hafiz Ihtasham Javed appreciated the efforts of the government for the development of this sector and said that FCCI has allocated a floor in FCCI Complex for the establishment of Techno Park. "Ministry of I.T should provide necessary facilities to make it fully functional", he said and added that it will not only help newly passed out students to immediately start their work and contribute their role in the export of much needed software programs for different sectors.

President FCCI particularly appreciated the efforts of Major (R) Shahnawaz-ul-Hassan, Engineer Rizwan Ashraf and Mr. Muzammil Sultan for the development of I.T industry in Faisalabad and said that FCCI will fully cooperate with Pakistan Software Export Board to enhance the export of IT related innovative programs and earn much needed precious foreign exchange for the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Technology Exchange Young Rawalpindi Chamber Market Commerce Government Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

ITP issues fine tickets to 29,690 motorists for no ..

1 minute ago

KP Govt to introduce digital payment system by Jun ..

1 minute ago

Pak Naval Chief visits Turkish Fleet Headquarters ..

17 minutes ago

Woman dies in road mishap in khanewal

17 minutes ago

Gang busted,three cattle lifters held in sargodha

20 minutes ago

SNGPL initiates Rs 7.5 billions gas project in Kar ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.