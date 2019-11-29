Singapore tells Facebook to correct post under disinformation law

Singapore authorities Friday ordered Facebook to correct an article on a fringe news site containing "scurrilous accusations" of election rigging, ramping up their use of a controversial law against misinformation

The social media giant, which has previously expressed concerns about the legislation, did not respond to requests for comment and the article was still on the site without any changes.

The order is a test of the new law, which gives ministers powers to tell platforms to put warnings next to posts authorities deem false, but which activists fear could be used to curb free speech.

On Thursday authorities ordered Alex Tan, who runs anti-government website the States Times Review, to put up a correction next to a November 23 post on elections.

But Tan -- who is based overseas -- refused, saying he is an Australian citizen and would not comply with requests from a "foreign government".

A body overseeing the law then said it had ordered Facebook to put up a "correction notice" by the article, which would link to a statement on the government's own fact-checking site.

That statement said that Tan's article, which claims elections are rigged in Singapore to ensure the ruling party stays in power, contained "false statements of fact" and "made scurrilous accusations".