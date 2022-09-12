Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakistani real estate players at the fourth edition of the Pakistan Property Show

Two-day annual property event saw a record-breaking 20,000 people attend, with over 60 exhibitors showcasing more than 200 of the most significant property developments in Pakistan.

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022) Huge crowds gathered at the fourth edition of the Pakistan Property Show over the weekend at the World Trade Centre in Dubai to explore major investment opportunities in the Pakistan property market.

Over 60 exhibitors showcased more than 200 of the best and most trustworthy major property developments in Pakistan. A record breaking 20,000 people attended the two-day event which was organised by Zameen.com, Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise. The annual event targets around 4 million overseas Pakistanis in the Gulf region and those interested in real estate projects across Pakistan’s the major cities.

Important dignitaries graced the event, including Director General of the Dubai Land Department H.E Sultan Butti Bin Mejren, and prominent journalists from Pakistan. Zameen.com’s CEO Mr. Zeeshan Ali Khan, Country Head Mr. Ahmed Bhatti, EMPG and members of Zameen’s senior management.

During the event, H.E Sultan Butti Bin Mejren, Director General of the Dubai Land Department stated: “It was a great honour to inaugurate the Pakistan Property Show. Dubai is proud of its cultural and religious diversity, particularly the large community of Pakistani expats that have helped the emirate become a hub for business, real estate development, and tourism.

Zameen.com is a pioneer in organizing such interactive events in the Gulf region.”

Commenting on the huge success of the Property Show, Mr. Zeeshan Ali Khan, CEO of Zameen.com said: “Once again, the Pakistan Property Show in Dubai was a huge success. Over 20,000 attendees demonstrate strong interest in finding the right investment opportunity in Pakistan's property market. In Dubai, we have brought over 60 exhibitors offering the cream of investment opportunities available on the very ripe Pakistani real estate market at the moment.”

During the two-day event, an important panel session was held which was moderated by popular TV anchors Syed Shafaat Ali and Shiffa Yousafzai. Panellists discussed ‘Why real estate continues to be the best investment in Pakistan,’ providing attendees and online viewers with invaluable insights into the current state of the property sector and its future prospects. Speaking on the panel were prominent media personalities, Waseem Badami, Muhammad Maalik and Zameen.com’s CEO, Zeeshan Ali Khan.

The purpose of Pakistan Property Show was to provide overseas Pakistanis with direct access to some of the best and most promising real estate projects from their respective hometowns.”