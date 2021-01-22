US Astronauts Fond of Sturgeon in Tomato Sauce Shared by Russian Cosmonauts - Official

UrduPoint.com
US astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS) enjoy food shared by their Russian colleagues, especially sturgeon in tomato sauce, Vladimir Soloviev, the flight director of the ISS Russian segment and deputy chief of rocket and space corporation Energia, said on Friday

"We also have a great pleasure of giving our food to US astronauts ... They are very fond of the sturgeon in tomato sauce. That is known. We have canned food like that," Soloviev told the Rossiya 24 channel.

Meanwhile, Russian cosmonauts like Mexican food that their US colleagues bring on board, he added.

In 2019, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev said that tortillas are popular at the ISS, as you can wrap canned food in them.

