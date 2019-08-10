UrduPoint.com
US Senators Press Amazon, EBay, Google To Shut Lethal Gun Parts Sales Loopholes - Letters

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Nine Democratic senators have written letters to the heads of Google, Amazon and eBay urging them to close loopholes allowing the sale of ammunition and lethal accessories to guns following the latest massacres, US Senator Robert Menendez said on Friday.

"America is in the throes of a gun violence epidemic and it is incumbent upon corporate America to do its part to help end the carnage," the senators wrote in separate letters to each CEO. "Clearly, your efforts are falling short of what is required in light of the current crisis.

"

The shopping loopholes reportedly allowed listings for the purchase of shotgun rounds, ammunition clips, assault weapon components and a drum magazine similar to the one used in the Dayton, Ohio massacre, the senators wrote, according to a press release from Menendez' office.

The letters to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and eBay CEO Devin Wenig were signed by Senators Menendez, Ed Markey, Kamala Harris, Mazie Hirono, Richard Blumenthal, Chris Van Hollen, Amy Klobuchar, Sherrod Brown and Cory Booker, the release said.

