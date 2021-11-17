Warsaw Says Targeted by Cyberattack From Belarus in Summer

Poland was subjected to a cyberattack from the territory of Belarus in the summer, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said Wednesday

"(The government) has confirmation from international analysts, a large report that the cyberattack, which among other things included the hacking of a dozen mailboxes, including the mailbox of Minister Dworczyk, was carried out from Belarus," Muller told national radio.

On June 9, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the Prime Minister's Office, said that his email and social networks had been hacked but no secret information had been stolen.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki later called it part of a large-scale cyberattack targeting a number of Polish officials. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the deputy prime minister, and the Law and Justice party chairman believed the attack was staged from the Russian territory.

Moscow denied such claims. The claim was also refuted by Polish newspaper Wyborcza, which identified the alleged cyberattack on Dworczyk's email as an internal leak, conducted with an individual close to the politician.