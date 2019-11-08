- Home
43% Of Pakistanis Are Optimistic That Scientists Will Find Solutions To Climate Change Without People Having To Make Radical Changes To Their Lifestyle
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 02:12 PM
According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 43% of Pakistanis are optimistic that scientists will find solutions to climate change without people having to make radical changes to their lifestyle
A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “How strongly do you agree or disagree with the following statement: Scientists will find solutions to climate change without people having to make big changes to their lifestyle.” In response, 6% said they very strongly agree, 11% said they strongly agree, 26% said they agree, 37% said they neither agree nor disagree, 15% said they disagree, 4% said they strongly disagree and 1% said they very strongly disagree.