Another Spell Of Rain, Snowfall Commences In Hazara Division
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 07:15 PM
Most parts of Hazara division on Wednesday received light rain and snow on hilly areas which was forecasted by meteorology department earlier in the week
According to the details, Hazara division is on high alert as the weather department predicts heavy rains, strong winds, and snowfall in the mountainous areas starting which would persist till 31st March.
According to the details, Hazara division is on high alert as the weather department predicts heavy rains, strong winds, and snowfall in the mountainous areas starting which would persist till 31st March.
In response, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) directives all district administrations have taken proactive measures to avoid any untoward situation during the rain and snowfall.
Authorities are particularly concerned about the risk of landslides in higher altitudes due to the expected heavy snowfall and rainfall.
District administrations have been tasked with ensuring the availability of necessary machinery to tackle potential emergencies.
Residents are advised to stay away from power lines and unstable structures during strong winds, while travelers are cautioned to beware of road closures and alternate routes on provincial and national highways.
Special attention is being given to informing tourists and local communities about the weather conditions, especially in sensitive high-altitude areas.
