Open Menu

Another Spell Of Rain, Snowfall Commences In Hazara Division

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 07:15 PM

Another spell of rain, snowfall commences in Hazara division

Most parts of Hazara division on Wednesday received light rain and snow on hilly areas which was forecasted by meteorology department earlier in the week

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Most parts of Hazara division on Wednesday received light rain and snow on hilly areas which was forecasted by meteorology department earlier in the week.

According to the details, Hazara division is on high alert as the weather department predicts heavy rains, strong winds, and snowfall in the mountainous areas starting which would persist till 31st March.

In response, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) directives all district administrations have taken proactive measures to avoid any untoward situation during the rain and snowfall.

Authorities are particularly concerned about the risk of landslides in higher altitudes due to the expected heavy snowfall and rainfall.

District administrations have been tasked with ensuring the availability of necessary machinery to tackle potential emergencies.

Residents are advised to stay away from power lines and unstable structures during strong winds, while travelers are cautioned to beware of road closures and alternate routes on provincial and national highways.

Special attention is being given to informing tourists and local communities about the weather conditions, especially in sensitive high-altitude areas.

Related Topics

Weather Snow Road Alert March All From Rains

Recent Stories

WIC digital silk road development forum to be held ..

WIC digital silk road development forum to be held in Xi'an, China

2 minutes ago
 PFA imposes fine of Rs 100,000 on two stores

PFA imposes fine of Rs 100,000 on two stores

2 minutes ago
 KSRelief distributes food packages among 5000 fami ..

KSRelief distributes food packages among 5000 families

2 minutes ago
 2765 professional beggars held in Islamabad

2765 professional beggars held in Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 Prayer meeting held to pay homage to Mirwaiz Yousa ..

Prayer meeting held to pay homage to Mirwaiz Yousaf Shah

2 minutes ago
 Adolescent’s murder: DPO activates investigation ..

Adolescent’s murder: DPO activates investigations for criminals' arrest

13 minutes ago
Al khidmat foundation hosts Iftar dinner for Orpha ..

Al khidmat foundation hosts Iftar dinner for Orphan children

13 minutes ago
 Abdullah Gul meets Romanian Ambassador, underscore ..

Abdullah Gul meets Romanian Ambassador, underscore Pakistani technical resource ..

13 minutes ago
 Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament kicks off on Thu ..

Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament kicks off on Thursday

13 minutes ago
 Citizen robbed at gun point

Citizen robbed at gun point

12 minutes ago
 438,547 families assisted under Ramadan package: ..

438,547 families assisted under Ramadan package: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister fo ..

25 minutes ago
 Govt. committed for infrastructure development, en ..

Govt. committed for infrastructure development, ensure ease of doing business in ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather