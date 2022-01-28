UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather To Prevail In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 10:24 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours while very cold and dry weather is expected in hilly areas of the province.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at - 3.5 degrees centigrade and - 5.0 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Friday.

>