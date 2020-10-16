UrduPoint.com
Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 08:49 PM

The Met Office forecast hot and dry weather in most parts while cool in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The Met Office forecast hot and dry weather in most parts while cool in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 2.0 degree centigrade and - 1.0 degree centigrade in Kalat on Friday.

