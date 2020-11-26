UrduPoint.com
Dry, Cold Weather Predicted For KP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 03:09 PM

The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

However, it said rain with snowfall was expected at few places in Chitral district.

During the last 24 hours widespread rain with snow on the hills occurred in the province.

Rain recorded in Kalam was 30mm, Mirkhani 22mm, Malamjaba 20mm, Bunner, Pattan & Timergara (each) 19mm, Cherat 17mm, Saidu Sharif & Balakot (each) 16mm, Dir & Behsam (each) 15mm, Kakul 13mm, Takht Bhai 10mm, Peshawar & Drosh (each) 07mm, Chitral 06mm, Mohmand Dam 05mm and Parachinar 02mm. Snowfall recorded in Kalam was 15.0 inches and Malamjaba 10 inches.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -06�C in Kalam.

