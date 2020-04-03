UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather Expected In City In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 05:22 PM

Dry weather expected in city in Lahore

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) : Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 31 and 16 Celsius, respectively on Friday.

According to meteorological department, dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. However rain with thunderstorm is expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh and Layyah districts during evening /night time on Saturday.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Related Topics

Weather Dera Ghazi Khan Muzaffargarh

Recent Stories

PTCL signs MoU with Gulberg Greens for provision o ..

9 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Pak army deployed in KP to assist civ ..

10 minutes ago

Afghan President Ghani Says Peace Process Should B ..

1 minute ago

Bulls rule as PSX gains 839 points to close at 31, ..

2 minutes ago

China releases $56 billion to banks in virus respo ..

2 minutes ago

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Kha ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.