Dry weather expected in city in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) : Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 31 and 16 Celsius, respectively on Friday.

According to meteorological department, dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. However rain with thunderstorm is expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh and Layyah districts during evening /night time on Saturday.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.