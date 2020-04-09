UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather Expected In Next 24 Hours In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:38 PM

Dry weather expected in next 24 hours in Lahore

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hou

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

The Meteorological Department said that partly cloudy weather was expected in most parts of the province. However, light rain with wind-thunderstorm was expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Hafizabad and Gujranwala during night time on Thursday.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 33 and 19 Celsius, respectively on Thursday.

Related Topics

Weather Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Attock

Recent Stories

Debt Relief For The Poorest Countries Critical in ..

2 minutes ago

Umar Akmal may undergo three-year imprisonment aft ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) plants over 1600 ..

3 minutes ago

14-day Humanitarian Support COVID19 program begins ..

3 minutes ago

IMF Board Approves Doubling of Emergency Facilitie ..

3 minutes ago

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges govt ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.