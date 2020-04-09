Dry weather expected in next 24 hours in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

The Meteorological Department said that partly cloudy weather was expected in most parts of the province. However, light rain with wind-thunderstorm was expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Hafizabad and Gujranwala during night time on Thursday.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 33 and 19 Celsius, respectively on Thursday.