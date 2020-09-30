UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast For City Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:16 PM

Dry weather forecast for city Multan

The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 )

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38.2 degree centigrade and 25. 5 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 66 per cent at 8 am and 36 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:05 am and set at 18:02 pm tomorrow.

More Stories From Weather

