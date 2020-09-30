Dry weather forecast for city Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38.2 degree centigrade and 25. 5 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 66 per cent at 8 am and 36 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:05 am and set at 18:02 pm tomorrow.