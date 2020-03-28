Dry weather forecast for city Multan

The local Met office has forecast sunny and dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast sunny and dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 28.3 degree centigrade and 15.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 90 per cent at 8 am and 45 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:06 am and set at 18:32 pm tomorrow.