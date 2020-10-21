UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:22 PM

Dry weather forecast in islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While hot in plain areas during day times,continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, a Met office reported.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (�C): Kalat, Leh -03�C, Skardu -01 and Quetta 02�C.

