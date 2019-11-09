Dry weather forecast in most parts of country 09 Nov 2019

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in Quetta, Kalat, Ziarat and northern areas during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in Quetta Ziarat and northern areas during next 24 hours.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, Islamabad, Weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas during past 24 hours.

Today's lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Kalat, Astore, Skardu -03C, Hunza, Quetta and Kalam -01C.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.