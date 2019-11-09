Dry Weather Forecast In Most Parts Of Country 09 Nov 2019
Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 10:39 PM
Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in Quetta, Kalat, Ziarat and northern areas during next 24 hours
According to National Weather Forecasting Center, Islamabad, Weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas during past 24 hours.
Today's lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Kalat, Astore, Skardu -03C, Hunza, Quetta and Kalam -01C.
According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.