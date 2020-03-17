Dry weather likely till Thursday: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather to prevail in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather to prevail in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

The lowest temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Kalam-02 C and Astore -01C.

Spokesperson, PMD, Dr. Zaheer Ahmad Babar told APP that dry weather with slight increase in day temperatures is likely in most parts of the country till Thursday.

There is no chance of rain till Thursday however there were chances of light rain on Friday in few parts of the country.