Dry weather to persist in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast dry weather likely to persist in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

A westerly wave is present over western and upper parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Wednesday, MET office reported.

While partly cloudy with chances of rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit Baltistan , Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

Rainfall(mm):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 24, Pattan 17, Mir Khani 18, Drosh 14, Chitral 13, Malam Jabba, Balakot 10, Dir, Chillas 08, Kakul 06, D I Khan, Saidu Sharif 03, Parachinar 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 12, Bagrote 09, Bunji 06 , Skardu 05, Gilgit 04, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 15, Airport 13), Garhi Dupatta 06, Rawalakot 04, Srinagar (City 04, Airport 03), Anantnag, Kotli 03, Punjab: Murree 08, Islamabad (Saidpur 06, Zero Point 04, Airport, Golra 03, Bokra 01), Multan (City 04, Airport 02), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 02), Noorpur Thal, Joharabad, Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal 02, Kasur, Sahiwal, Kot Addu, DG Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan 01 Balochistan: Barkhan 05, Sibbi 01, and Sindh: Jacobabad 01.

Maximum temperature's recorded in(C): Shaheed Benazirabad 43, Mithi, Sakrand 42, Chhor and Dadu 41.