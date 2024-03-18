Open Menu

Dry Weather To Prevail In Most Parts Of Country:PMD

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

As per the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

The weather will remain dry in most parts of Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country while the weather remained cold in upper areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -07C, Kalam -04, Astore -02 and Skardu -01C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Skardu

Recent Stories

Punjab Finance Minister presents three months budg ..

Punjab Finance Minister presents three months budget

3 minutes ago
 Nottingham Forest docked four points for breaching ..

Nottingham Forest docked four points for breaching Premier League financial rule ..

3 minutes ago
 Bilal Yasin urges poultry association to further r ..

Bilal Yasin urges poultry association to further reduce chicken prices

3 minutes ago
 Crackdown against profiteers continues

Crackdown against profiteers continues

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister for Interior visits Central Police ..

Sindh Minister for Interior visits Central Police Office in Karachi

20 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police custody

20 minutes ago
SC adjourns federation's appeal regarding tax coll ..

SC adjourns federation's appeal regarding tax collection by Cantt Boards

23 minutes ago
 Dr. Fateh Marri emphasizes crucial role of agricul ..

Dr. Fateh Marri emphasizes crucial role of agricultural engineering to cope with ..

23 minutes ago
 Transfer, postings of provincial secretaries order ..

Transfer, postings of provincial secretaries ordered

23 minutes ago
 SC to form larger bench in sugar price fixation ca ..

SC to form larger bench in sugar price fixation case

3 minutes ago
 SC serves notices to respondents in petition again ..

SC serves notices to respondents in petition against extra taxes in electricity ..

3 minutes ago
 ATC grants interim bail to Umar Ayub in May-9 case ..

ATC grants interim bail to Umar Ayub in May-9 cases

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather