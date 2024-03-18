Dry Weather To Prevail In Most Parts Of Country:PMD
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.
As per the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
The weather will remain dry in most parts of Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.
During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country while the weather remained cold in upper areas.
The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -07C, Kalam -04, Astore -02 and Skardu -01C.
