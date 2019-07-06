Faisalabad receives heavy rain

Faisalabad received heavy rains here on Saturday, which turned the weather pleasant

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) : Faisalabad received heavy rains here on Saturday, which turned the weather pleasant.

Dark clouds have been hovering in the sky since night, and rain coupled with thunderstorm and windstorm started early in the morning and continued for half an hour.

People including children enjoyed the rain and thronged parks, etc.

The local meteorological department recorded 41 millimetre rain in Faisalabad during the past 24 hours and predicted more rains in the next 24 hours.

Minimum temperature was recorded 28 degree celsius and maximum temperature remained 36 degree on Saturday.