First Pre-monsoon Rains Likely To Begin In Sindh On June 16: Weather Report

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 04:19 PM

First pre-monsoon rains likely to begin in Sindh on June 16: Weather Report

Dust-thunderstorm or rain likely to occur at scattered places in Sindh during June 16 to 19, under the influence of first pre-monsoon rainy spell expected to commence in the province on June 16

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Dust-thunderstorm or rain likely to occur at scattered places in Sindh during June 16 to 19, under the influence of first pre-monsoon rainy spell expected to commence in the province on June 16.

It was predicted in a weather warning issued by Assistant Meteorologist Zafar Mahmood from Regional Meteorological Centre Karachi on Tuesday.

The report said that hot spell in central and upper Sindh would subside due to pre-monsoon rainy spell.

Low lying areas in Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Umarkot, Thar, Dadu, Sukkur and Larkana districts may face water logging or inundation at times due to occasional heavy showers.

Loose structured huts and billboards may experience damage due to dust/wind-storm, the warning said.

