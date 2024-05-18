Heatwave Persists In Lahore, With Temperatures Reaching 43.6°C
Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 09:11 PM
A heatwave persisted in the provincial capital, with temperatures reaching 43.6°C on Saturday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) A heatwave persisted in the provincial capital, with temperatures reaching 43.6°C on Saturday.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast similar conditions for the next 24 hours. Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather kept most residents indoors, leaving city roads deserted during the peak afternoon hours.
The city canal was the only bustling area, crowded with people seeking relief from the heat. From Dharampura to Jallo, families gathered under the shade of trees and enjoyed the cool water.
The PMD reported that a shallow westerly wave was expected to impact the upper and western parts of the country and might continue for the next 24 hours.
The department predicted predominantly hot and dry weather in most areas, with very hot conditions and windstorms expected in central and southern regions. However, isolated areas in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir might experience partly cloudy weather with rain and thunderstorms.
Rainfall was recorded in Mirkhani, Kalam, Bannu, Drosh, and Kalat. The highest temperature on Saturday was 49°C in Shaheed Benazirabad, while Lahore recorded a high of 43.6°C and a low of 29.6°C.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to Nawaz Sharif
Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award
NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pakistan welcomes A-Status Accred ..
SCCI demands measures to broaden existing tax-base
LESCO collects over Rs 5.71m from 121 defaulters in 24 hours
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..
Pak envoy in Kyrgyzstan inquires about health of Pakistani national in Kyrgyz ho ..
Government organizing open katchehri to solve people problems: Toru
HCCI opposed tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel industries in tribal areas
CM’s aide grieves over death of girl students in Kiwai road mishap
Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..
More Stories From Weather
-
Mainly hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country23 hours ago
-
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicates chances of rain at few places3 days ago
-
Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming days3 days ago
-
Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today3 days ago
-
City experiences scorching heat4 days ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh5 days ago
-
Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dry, hot5 days ago
-
PMD forecasts rain-windstorm/thunderstorm for various parts of country8 days ago
-
Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave8 days ago
-
City observes hot weather10 days ago
-
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in Balochistan, KP, Kashmir10 days ago
-
NDMA issues advisory amid increased heat, rainy weather forecast11 days ago