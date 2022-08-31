Hot and humid weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :

However rain-thundershower may occur at isolated places of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, northeastern Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave is still affecting Kashmir and adjoining areas.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However rain occurred in Narowal and Garhidupatta.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Narowal and Garhidupatta 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Noor Pur Thal 41C, Dalbandin, Nokkundi and Sibbi 40 C.

