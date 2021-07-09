Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

However, rain-strong wind-thunderstorm is expected in Duki, Barkhan, Sibi, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Awaran, Lasbella and coastal areas of the province.

In last 24 hours the minimum temperature recorded in Quetta remained 24C and 13C in Ziarat.

While rain received at Kohlu and Barkhan districts during this time span.