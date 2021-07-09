UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 09:16 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-strong wind-thunderstorm is expected in Duki, Barkhan, Sibi, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Awaran, Lasbella and coastal areas of the province.

In last 24 hours the minimum temperature recorded in Quetta remained 24C and 13C in Ziarat.

While rain received at Kohlu and Barkhan districts during this time span.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Sibi Barkhan Dera Bugti Kohlu Awaran Ziarat

Recent Stories

Five Nigerians arrested for anti-Buhari T-shirts: ..

23 seconds ago

ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

26 seconds ago

PU IAP conducts teachers training

4 minutes ago

Efforts afoot to set up dedicated centers for trea ..

4 minutes ago

Canada Suspends Railways in Parts of British Colum ..

4 minutes ago

Two killed, two injured over water dispute

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.