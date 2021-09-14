UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:06 PM

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 17.5 degrees centigrade and 7.5 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

