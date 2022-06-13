Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 23.5 degrees centigrade and 11.7 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

However, rain is expected in Barkhan, Musakhel, Bolan and its surrounding areas while rain received Usta Muhammad, Khuzdar, Lasbela and Punjgur districts.