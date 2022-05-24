UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country.

The weather will remain very hot in south Punjab and upper Sindh.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at few places in Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was present over Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in northeast Punjab and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Sialkot (City 40 mm, Airport 23), Gujranwala 11, Lahore (City 06, Airport 02) and Kashmir: Rawalakot 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Turbat 46 C, Khairpur 45, Lasbela, Jacobabad and Dadu 44 C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Weather Punjab Turbat Gujranwala Sialkot Jacobabad Khairpur Dadu Lasbela Rawalakot Airport

Recent Stories

Excise dept checks over 21,000 vehicles during roa ..

Excise dept checks over 21,000 vehicles during road checking campaign , collect ..

2 minutes ago
 Three Turkish Soldiers Killed, 4 Injured in Operat ..

Three Turkish Soldiers Killed, 4 Injured in Operation in Northern Iraq - Defense ..

2 minutes ago
 DC reviews steps to control fire in mountain range ..

DC reviews steps to control fire in mountain ranges of Koh-e-Suleman

2 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz asks govt not to stop Imran Khan

Maryam Nawaz asks govt not to stop Imran Khan

26 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court instructs police to assist Sh ..

Islamabad High Court instructs police to assist Sheikh Rasheed for reaching cour ..

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly passes [The International Instit ..

National Assembly passes [The International Institute of Science, Arts and Techn ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.