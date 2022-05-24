Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country.

The weather will remain very hot in south Punjab and upper Sindh.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at few places in Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was present over Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in northeast Punjab and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Sialkot (City 40 mm, Airport 23), Gujranwala 11, Lahore (City 06, Airport 02) and Kashmir: Rawalakot 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Turbat 46 C, Khairpur 45, Lasbela, Jacobabad and Dadu 44 C.