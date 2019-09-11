Hot humid weather forecast 11 Sep 2019

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The Met office has predicted mainly hot and humid weather in the city and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37 degrees celsius in the city.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the province during the past 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, weak seasonal low lies over northern parts of Balochistan while continental air is prevailing in most parts of the country.

The highest temperature was recorded as 43 degrees celsius in Noorpur Thal.